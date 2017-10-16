DASSAULT AVIATION AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2017-0532; Product Identifier 2016-NM-203-AD; Amendment 39-19060; AD 2017-20-03: The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Dassault Aviation Model Falcon 7X airplanes. This AD was prompted by a review showing that inadequate clearance may exist between certain electrical wiring and nearby structures. This AD requires an inspection of certain electrical wiring bundles and feeders, modifications, and corrective actions if ...
