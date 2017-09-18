AGUSTA S.p.A. HELICOPTERS [Docket No. FAA-2017-0308; Product Identifier 2016-SW-083-AD; Amendment 39-19022; AD 2017-18-13] The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2015-22-51 for Agusta S.p.A. (Agusta) Model A109A and A109A II helicopters. AD 2015-22-51 required preflight checking and inspecting each main rotor blade for a crack and replacing any cracked blade. This new AD removes the check and requires inspecting each blade more frequently. This AD is prompted by a crack that was ...
