AIRBUS HELICOPTERS [Docket No. FAA-2016-6651; Directorate Identifier 2016-SW-015-AD; Amendment 39-18867; AD 2017-09-05] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Airbus Helicopters Model AS332C, AS332C1, AS332L, AS332L1, AS332L2, and EC225LP helicopters. This AD requires repetitively checking screws in the emergency flotation gear. This AD is prompted by a report that a screw ruptured on a Model AS332 helicopter’s emergency flotation gear. These actions are intended to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.