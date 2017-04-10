EMBRAER S.A. AIRPLANES [Docket No. FAA-2014-0059; Directorate Identifier 2013-NM-075-AD; Amendment 39-18832; AD 2017-06-08] The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2006-06-09, AD 2012-05-08, and AD 2012-07-08, for certain Embraer S.A. Model ERJ 170 airplanes. This AD requires revising the maintenance or inspection program, as applicable, to incorporate new airworthiness limitations. This AD was prompted by a determination that more restrictive airworthiness limitations are ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.