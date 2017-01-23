SIKORSKY AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AD#: 2017-02-51. This Emergency Airworthiness Directive was prompted by three reports of operators losing tail rotor (TR) control caused by a failed tail rotor pitch change shaft (TRPCS) assembly bearing. Following the first two reports, the FAA issued and subsequently published as a final rule Emergency AD 2016-24-51 (81 FR 95425, Dec. 28, 2016). That AD applies to Sikorsky Model S-92A helicopters with a TRPCS assembly that has less than 80 hr. time-in-service ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.