Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. [Docket No. FAA-2016-9537; Directorate Identifier 2016-SW-075-AD; Amendment 39-18759; AD 2016-24-51]. The FAA is publishing a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (Sikorsky) Model S-92A helicopters, which was sent previously to all known U.S. owners and operators of these helicopters. This AD requires inspecting certain bearings. This AD is prompted by a report of a failed bearing. The FAA issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition ...