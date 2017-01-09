Airbus Helicopters Deutschland GmbH Helicopters [Docket No. FAA-2016-5247; Directorate Identifier 2015-SW-008-AD; Amendment 39-18740; AD 2016-25-14] The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Airbus Helicopters Deutschland GmbH (Airbus Helicopters) Model BO-105LS A-3 helicopters. This AD requires establishing a life limit for the tension-torsion (TT) straps. This AD is prompted by an error in the Airworthiness Limitations section of the maintenance manual. These actions are ...
