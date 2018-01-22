AIRBUS HELICOPTERS [Docket No. FAA-2017-0826; Product Identifier 2016-SW-084-AD; Amendment 39-19153; AD 2018-01-12] The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2015-22-53 for Airbus Helicopters Model AS350B3 helicopters. AD 2015-22-53 required revising the rotorcraft flight manual (RFM) to perform the yaw load compensator check after rotor shutdown and to state that the yaw servo hydraulic switch must be in the “ON” position before taking off. Since we issued AD ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.