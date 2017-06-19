Airtext, a subsidiary of Send Solutions, and 3S Engineering of Wichita, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., are working on an approved model list for a range of Part 23 and Part 25 registered aircraft. Under the agreement, Airtext will first transfer the Supplemental Type Certificate for installation of its SMS messaging system on Cessna Citation X business jets to 3S. The partnership “creates a temporary arrangement that facilitates the companies’ collaborative effort to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airtext, 3S Engineering Sign STC Agreement On SMS Messaging System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.