Embraer Executive Jets has delivered the fourth Legacy 450 mid-light business jet to Canadian fractional ownership company AirSprint, based in Calgary, Alberta. Since December 2016, AirSprint’s fleet of Legacy 450 aircraft have logged more than 1,800 flight hr. across Canada and the U.S. AirSprint signed a purchase agreement in July 2016 for up to 12 Legacy 450 aircraft with an estimated value of $198 million at current list prices, if all options are exercised.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirSprint Receives Fourth Legacy 450 Business Jet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.