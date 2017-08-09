Airbus’s nascent Voom on-demand helicopter service has partnered with ride-hailing company Cabify to provide passengers with ground transportation to and from heliports, beginning in Sao Paulo. Under the partnership, called CabiFly, users of Cabify’s smartphone app will be shown a helicopter option alongside other ground transport choices. This will take passengers to Voom’s online booking site. Cabify will take passengers to the departure helipad and pick them up on landing.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Voom Hitches Ride With Cabify".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.