EL CALAFATE, Argentina—The Perlan 2 stratospheric glider flew to 52,172 ft. over the Andes Mountains on Sept. 3, establishing a new world altitude record for sailplanes and marking a key step on the way toward an eventual target of 90,000 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Perlan Sets New World Soaring Record".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.