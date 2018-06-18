Air Paris Academy, a flight training school based at Tours Airport in France, has ordered four Tecnam P2010 MkII aircraft with options for more. The aircraft is powered by the Lycoming IO390-C3B6-215 hp engine and has a maximum cruise speed of 146 kt. Air Paris Academy was created in March and will begin training in September.
