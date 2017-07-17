Affinity Flight Training Services has taken delivery of its first Embraer Phenom 100 business jet. It will be used for multi-engine pilot training by the UK Armed Forces as part of the UK Ministry of Defense’s Military Flying Training Program. Affinity has signed a contract for five Phenom 100 jets along with options for additional aircraft and service support.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Affinity Flight Training Takes Delivery Of First Phenom 100".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.