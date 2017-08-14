Aerospace Turbine Rotables, based in Wichita, has introduced a new customer service portal to allow customers to review and approve quotes, look up airway bill numbers, review work order status and estimated completion dates, download condition reports and invoices and other items. Aerospace Turbine Rotables is a subsidiary of First Aviation Services, and is an FAA and a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)-certified repair station.
