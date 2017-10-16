Textron Aviation’s Mexico partner Aerolineas Ejecutiva is expanding its role with the company by including new aircraft sales and service for its line of jets and turboprops. Its most recent role was as a sales representative for Textron Aviation’s special-mission aircraft. It also operates as an authorized service facility for Beechcraft and Hawker jets and turboprops.
