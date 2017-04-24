Aero Asashi Corp., based in Japan, has purchased a Level 5 Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Airbus H125 AStar single-engine helicopter. The simulator will be used for pilot training and operational training for offshore, emergency medical service, search and rescue and electric power line control missions. Aero Asahi was founded in 1955 and is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. It operates a fleet of 80 single- and twin-engine helicopters. It employs 125 helicopter pilots.
