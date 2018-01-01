The FAA has granted a Supplemental Type Certificate for Advent Aircraft Systems’ Advent eABS anti-skid braking technology for King Air 300 and 300LW aircraft equipped with Rockwell Collins Pro Line GPS 4000S or Garmin G1000/430W/530W avionics. The variants join the King Air B300 and B200 variants, which earned STCs in 2016 and 2017. The Advent eABS may be ordered through Textron Aviation service centers and independent King Air service facilities. To date, 120 eABS equipment has been ...
