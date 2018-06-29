Leeanne Caret finally has nailed down a KC-46 delivery date, fighter production lines have been revived, and she is positioning to establish several new franchise business lines. She met recently with Aviation Week editors for a wide-ranging interview. AW&ST: We’re in the midst of a boom in defense spending in 2018 and 2019, but U.S. lawmakers already are starting to talk about the return of the Budget Control Act next year. How does that affect your planning for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Why Boeingâ€™s Defense Chief Is Smiling" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.