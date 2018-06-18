DARPA’s Glide Breaker To Tackle Hypersonic Defense Invoking the name of a past program that helped blunt the threat to Europe from massed Soviet tanks, DARPA is tackling the next seemingly unstoppable peril—hypersonic weapons being developed and deployed by Russia and China. The Pentagon’s advanced research agency will brief proposers on July 10 on the Glide Breaker program “to further the capability of the U.S. to defend against supersonic and the entire class of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Technology, June 18-22, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.