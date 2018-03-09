This is the U.S. Air Force’s vision of future warfare: An F-35, loaded up with precision-guided bombs, heads toward a tanker to gas up for its next mission. Airmen at the air operations center relay instructions from commanders to air and ground forces, while overhead a squadron of unmanned MQ-9 Reapers monitors the movement of enemy ground troops, vacuuming in information with sophisticated radars, fusing the data into one complete battlefield picture, and disseminating it across the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Air Forceâ€™s Future Battlefield Edge Hinges On MQ-9 Reaper" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.