As the U.S. Air Force prepares to solicit industry for development of an air-launched hypersonic conventional strike weapon it is, for the first time, outlining its approach to operationalizing high-speed capability for a wide range of roles. Despite more than 50 years of U.S. hypersonic development and several false dawns, the Air Force says the technology is only now reaching a point where it can actively plan a workable operational strategy for hypersonic strike, intelligence, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Air Force Plans Road Map To Operational Hypersonics" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.