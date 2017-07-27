As the U.S. Air Force prepares to solicit industry for development of an air-launched hypersonic conventional strike weapon it is, for the first time, outlining its approach to operationalizing high-speed capability for a wide range of roles. Despite more than 50 years of U.S. hypersonic development and several false dawns, the Air Force says the technology is only now reaching a point where it can actively plan a workable operational strategy for hypersonic strike, intelligence, ...