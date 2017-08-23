The U.S. Air Force has begun lifting the veil on its next-generation air superiority fighter, with one top general telling Aviation Week the service is working on a more powerful, fuel-efficient engine to extend the range of the new platform, as well as advanced stealth technology to allow it to avoid enemy radars. Details of the Air Force’s work on the next-generation fighter, officially known as Penetrating Counter Air (PCA), have been tightly held as the service works to ...