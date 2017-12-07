The U.S. Air Force’s top propulsion research priorities for the next decade will target technologies for “disruptive” improvements in energy management and engines powering everything from future fighters and helicopters to hypersonic strike missiles and unmanned air vehicles. The extensive list of leading-edge technology focus areas has emerged as the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) prepares for the first phase of its newly initiated Advanced Turbine ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Air Force Lab Rolls Out Grand Power Challenges" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.