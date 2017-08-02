If Uber were the only major name interested in using the third dimension to lift commuters over congested traffic in gridlocked cities, then its recent troubles could chill prospects for the nascent urban air mobility market. But it is not. Airbus may view the problem from a different angle, but it sees the same potential for a new commercial aviation market. And the ride-hailing and aircraft-manufacturing giants are not alone. Transport authorities in Dubai and Singapore are looking at air ...