On-demand air transport is not new. Uber operates a helicopter service, UberChopper, at special events, Blade flies on demand in New York and Airbus’s Voom service has passed the 100-day mark in Sao Paulo. What makes the urban flight plans of Uber and others different is electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft. “Helicopters are not good enough,” says Mark Moore, director of engineering for aviation at Uber. He cites safety, noise, cost and maintenance issues ...
