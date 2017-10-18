The U.S. is not the only nation wrestling with the challenge of safeguarding its defense supply chain from cybersecurity onslaughts. Five years ago, the UK’s Defense Ministry set up the Defense Cyber Protection Partnership (DCPP) to specifically address issues around supply-chain vulnerabilities. The DCPP has reached broadly similar conclusions to those of its compatriots in the U.S., although its timescale is more ambitious. “It’s deliberately simple,” says Malcolm ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"UK Issues Cybersecurity Mandate For Defense Supply Chain" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.