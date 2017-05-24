The MC-21 is expected to make its first flight in late May after completing taxi and runway roll tests. Russia’s aerospace industry hopes it marks a return to the commercial aircraft market on a global scale, though valuable time has been lost with long development delays. The MC-21 is Russia’s first locally designed narrowbody aircraft in the post-Soviet era. The project was originally envisaged by the Russian government in 2003 as a replacement of the aging Tupolev Tu-154 and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"UACâ€™s MC-21 About To Make Its First Flight" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.