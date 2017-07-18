The Russian Air Force has been a major customer of the state-sponsored United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) for almost a decade. Since the peak of deliveries to the service passed in 2015, however, the future of the Russian manufacturer’s defense products is likely to be more limited and more focused on new designs—depending, of course, on how much funding is available in the military’s next rearmament program. UAC delivered 98 combat aircraft to the air force and foreign customers ...