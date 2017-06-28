When I was seven, my father took me out in an Alabama cotton field and told me to watch the sky over my grandfather’s house. After a minute or two he exclaimed, “There it is!” Together we watched in awe as a small point of light moved steadily across the familiar starscape above us. It was Sputnik 1—actually the brighter main stage of the Soviet R-7 rocket that launched it. I do not remember if we knew its name then, but we knew that it was a manmade object, and it ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"A Space Reporterâ€™s Swan Song After 44 Years On The Beat" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.