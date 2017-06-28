When I was seven, my father took me out in an Alabama cotton field and told me to watch the sky over my grandfather’s house. After a minute or two he exclaimed, “There it is!” Together we watched in awe as a small point of light moved steadily across the familiar starscape above us. It was Sputnik 1—actually the brighter main stage of the Soviet R-7 rocket that launched it. I do not remember if we knew its name then, but we knew that it was a manmade object, and it ...