After decades of building some of the most world’s most famous manned fighter jets, Russia’s MiG aircraft design bureau is now positioning itself to be Russia’s champion of unmanned air vehicle (UAV) design. With Sukhoi’s fighter designs having grabbed a significant chunk of Russia’s domestic requirements as well as overseas exports in recent years, Russian Aircraft Corp. (RAC) MiG, part of the larger United Aircraft Corp., sees the development of UAVs and in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Russiaâ€™s MiG Targets Development Of UCAVs" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.