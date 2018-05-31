Nearly four years after the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over Eastern Ukraine, investigators have finally placed the blame directly on Russia. Australia and the Netherlands made a joint declaration on May 25 holding Russia accountable for the July 2014 tragedy that killed all 298 on board the Boeing 777 airliner. The two nations, home to most of the victims, are hoping that the stance—which has growing support from the international community—might ...