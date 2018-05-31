Nearly four years after the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over Eastern Ukraine, investigators have finally placed the blame directly on Russia. Australia and the Netherlands made a joint declaration on May 25 holding Russia accountable for the July 2014 tragedy that killed all 298 on board the Boeing 777 airliner. The two nations, home to most of the victims, are hoping that the stance—which has growing support from the international community—might ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Russia Declared Responsible For MH17 Downing" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.