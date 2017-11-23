An era at Airbus will draw to a close around the turn of the year: John Leahy, the legendary sales chief who has been at the center of the company’s rise literally over decades, will retire at the end of 2017. Whoever knows him, even only superficially, will have a hard time imagining Leahy in retirement. But his doctors have an even harder time imagining him continuing at the ruinous pace at which he has worked for so long, and he appears to have little choice but to take their ...