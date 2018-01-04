Cirrus Aircraft’s SF50 Vision Jet makes no pretense of being a competitor in a light-jet niche already dominated by twin-turbofan aircraft from Embraer, Honda and Textron. Instead, it is the first of a new class of “personal” jets that bridges the gap between piston and turbine aircraft. When the aircraft was launched in 2006, Cirrus predicted it would be the “lowest, slowest and least expensive” jet on the market. The manufacturer has succeeded in spades. ...