This is the fifth article in a series. The advent of stealth aircraft has driven nations East and West to pursue a number of counterstealth technologies. One approach has been to go lower in the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum than conventional radar frequencies, to the L, UHF, VHF and even HF radar bands. The other promising approach is to go higher, to the infrared (IR) band where passive sensors can detect the thermal radiation that is emitted by every object, ...