When Boeing lost the U.S. Air Force Long-Range Strike Bomber competition in 2015, the consequences for the company’s military aircraft unit, and its defense business in general, looked dire. There were no remaining U.S. combat aircraft competitions, and even the Air Force T-X trainer contract looked like a long shot. Worse, the military unit’s long-running but highly profitable fixed-wing legacy platforms were winding down, with few hopes for export wins or resumed U.S. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Why Things Are Looking Up For Boeing Military Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.