The U.S. aerospace industry has done great things. It defined the 20th century, winning World War II and the Cold War and putting a man on the Moon first. The U.S. continues to lead the world in aerospace because it recognizes several key truths: people matter (even if they sometimes make mistakes), decisions have unintended consequences, and in aerospace, engineering comes before financial considerations. First, let’s talk about people. Joe Sutter, the creator of the Boeing 747 ...