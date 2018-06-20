With about 140 Boeing 737-8/-9s delivered to almost 30 operators since its commercial debut 13 months ago, the 737 MAX is quickly setting an industry record for the fastest introduction ever of a new jet transport. Much to the relief of Boeing and its customers, given the steep ramp-up, the swiftly expanding fleet is easing into operation with a relatively trouble-free track record since entry into service with launch carrier Malindo Air of Malaysia just over a year ago. When the first ...