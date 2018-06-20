With about 140 Boeing 737-8/-9s delivered to almost 30 operators since its commercial debut 13 months ago, the 737 MAX is quickly setting an industry record for the fastest introduction ever of a new jet transport. Much to the relief of Boeing and its customers, given the steep ramp-up, the swiftly expanding fleet is easing into operation with a relatively trouble-free track record since entry into service with launch carrier Malindo Air of Malaysia just over a year ago. When the first ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Operators Exploit New Boeing 737 Range As MAX Deliveries Accelerate" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.