The partnership that produced the Pentagon’s Perdix swarming drone is on to its next challenge: developing a small unmanned aircraft, called Firefly, that can be launched from a tactical aircraft to fly at Mach 0.8. Perdix is one result of the Beaver Works research collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) aeronautics and astronautics department and MIT Lincoln Laboratory. It is an affiliation that has produced several innovative UAVs. On behalf of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"MIT Develops Mach 0.8 Rocket Mini-Drone" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.