The Velvet Wasp, the latest in close air support, weighs around 70 lb. fully loaded, has eight rotors and fits in the back of a truck. Made by the UK’s SteelRock, it is an octocopter built to kill, a drone that can carry up to two small munitions underneath its body. The concept is air support without the aircraft—a tool for special forces and, maybe someday, regular infantry, to provide their own air cover. Velvet Wasp debuted at the 2017 Dubai Airshow. It is not the first ...