After boom years and lean times, Russia’s economy is stabilizing, and the nation’s military is on the cusp of revealing plans for its next eight-year military plan, one that is likely to prioritize land forces and continued modernization of strategic weapons. Russia’s current aerospace programs are moving ahead, with some delays, caused in part by economic difficulties that followed the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, along with sluggish oil prices. Still, there will be plenty ...
