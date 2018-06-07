The race to provide electric engines for aircraft has a new marker, with MagniX promising to have a “full propulsion system ready to be put on a Cessna 208 Caravan and fly it” by August 2019, according to CEO Roei Ganzarski. The feat will require a 540-kW electric motor. Ganzarski told the Wharton Aerospace West Coast conference in San Francisco this month that the ultimate goal is to be able to propel a loaded Caravan for up to an hour of flight, which matches the profile of ...
