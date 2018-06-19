Laser weapons with the potential to blind aircrews are increasingly being pointed at members of the U.S. military. Within an unspecified recent period, more than 20 incidents of lasers being directed at U.S. aircraft have been reported near the East China Sea, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirms to Aviation Week. The incidents have originated “from a range of different sources both ashore and from fishing vessels,” says command spokeswoman Marine Maj. Cassandra ...
