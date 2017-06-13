While the short-term financial outlook has brightened for the global airline industry, rising cost pressure could still hasten a downward slide from the latest profit peak. Higher operating costs are becoming the “emerging challenge for airlines,” International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief economist Brian Pearce warned at the group’s annual general meeting on June 5. This conclusion is highlighted by a 5% growth in unit costs for airlines globally in the first ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"IATA Warns Airlines Face Growing Cost Challenges" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.