For Col. Jeremy Renken, it was almost a relief to launch the missile that would score the first air-to-air kill of the U.S. air war over Syria. It had been an excruciating 90 min. since Renken had first spotted the Iranian-made Shahed 129 drone orbiting over coalition ground forces on the morning of June 8. Circling the UAV in his F-15E Strike Eagle, Renken could immediately tell it was armed with two Hellfire-like missiles. But the rules were clear: Renken could not engage until ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"How U.S. F-15E Drone Shoot-Down Changed Air Game In Syria" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.