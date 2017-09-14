For Col. Jeremy Renken, it was almost a relief to launch the missile that would score the first air-to-air kill of the U.S. air war over Syria. It had been an excruciating 90 min. since Renken had first spotted the Iranian-made Shahed 129 drone orbiting over coalition ground forces on the morning of June 8. Circling the UAV in his F-15E Strike Eagle, Renken could immediately tell it was armed with two Hellfire-like missiles. But the rules were clear: Renken could not engage until ...