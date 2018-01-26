The Pentagon’s rollout of the 2018 National Defense Strategy in January might have been overshadowed by a three-day government shutdown, but it was not lost on Russia and China, nor U.S. allies and the defense establishment at home. Analysts unpacking the unclassified version of the policy message, an 11-page document released on Jan. 19, call it a “blunt” strategy that has far-reaching implications for the U.S. military, from resourcing to force size, force composition, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Has China Replaced Russia As U.S.â€™s No. 1 Rival?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.