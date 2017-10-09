After months of investigation into a surge in hypoxia-like incidents that have left pilots across the F/A-18 Hornet and T-45 Goshawk fleets disoriented and short of breath, the U.S. Navy is for the first time linking a specific component failure to the cockpit events. In F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft, the Navy discovered that the avionics flow valve inside the aircraft’s environmental control system (ECS) has a tendency to freeze, blocking air flow in and out ...
