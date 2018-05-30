French aerospace industry lobbying group Gifas is pushing its smaller supply-chain members to grow so they will be able to meet quality requirements of OEMs that are expected to become increasingly stringent in the next 2-3 years. The goal is not new, but Gifas is feeling a sense of urgency: A surprisingly high proportion of small to medium-size enterprises (SME) have healthy orderbooks but have been losing money for several years, partly due to self-funding of their investments for ...