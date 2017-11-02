Flying at 40,000 ft., the last thing a fighter pilot wants to be thinking about is the air he or she is breathing. But at the altitudes most fighters fly, getting sufficient clean oxygen to the crewmembers is a complex technological feat. The human body is not designed to survive at extreme altitudes, where thinning air makes breathing a struggle. Modern technology allows fighter pilots to fly as high as 50,000 ft., but not without some risk of a dangerous “physiological ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"In A Fighter Aircraft, Breathing Is No Easy Feat" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.