Flying at 40,000 ft., the last thing a fighter pilot wants to be thinking about is the air he or she is breathing. But at the altitudes most fighters fly, getting sufficient clean oxygen to the crewmembers is a complex technological feat. The human body is not designed to survive at extreme altitudes, where thinning air makes breathing a struggle. Modern technology allows fighter pilots to fly as high as 50,000 ft., but not without some risk of a dangerous “physiological ...