Looking around the cockpit of his familiar F/A-18 Hornet, a former pilot recalls a terrifying realization: “I just remember looking around the airplane thinking, man, I’m not completely certain I know how to fly this airplane anymore.” The pilot was flying about 20,000 ft. above the ground, not expecting to feel the tingling fingers and blurred judgment caused by lack of oxygen. The A-model Hornet gave no indication that the cockpit’s pressure or oxygen levels were ...